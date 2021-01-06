Paris Denounces the “Continuous Deterioration of the Situation in Hong Kong”

General News
Paris denounces the "continuous deterioration of the situation in Hong Kong"
spanner44Leave a Comment on Paris Denounces the “Continuous Deterioration of the Situation in Hong Kong”

REPRESSION: More than fifty opposition figures, including a US lawyer, has been arrested in Hong Kong, the biggest crackdown to date under China’s recent national security law

France criticized this Wednesday the arrest of fifty opposition figures militant for democracy in Hong Kong, denouncing “the continued deterioration” of the political situation in this former British colony and recalling its attachment to its autonomy.

These arrests mark “a new worrying stage in the continued deterioration of the situation in Hong Kong since the adoption of the law on national security,” reacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. “This development comes on top of the multiple pressures to which the press and the pro-democracy opposition have been subjected in recent months, calling into question the possibility of democratic expression provided for by the Hong Kong Basic Law.”

“Solidarity” measures by the EU

France is following in the footsteps of London, the European Union and Antony Blinken, chosen by US President-elect Joe Biden to be the future head of diplomacy for the United States. “This subject is the subject of consultations with our European partners,” noted the Quai d’Orsay, stressing that “solidarity” measures had already been taken at EU level.

“Changes in the situation are taken into account in the implementation of these measures. France reiterates its attachment to the autonomy of Hong Kong and to respect for the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms, guaranteed by the Fundamental Law of Hong Kong and the principle of “one country, two systems, ”the ministry concluded.

Related Posts

From Monday March 23, 2020, La Poste will limit its services and focus on its "essential" activities. A reorganization that has an impact on the delivery of mail.

Coronavirus: La Poste Will No Longer Deliver Mail Every Day

spanner44
Calls from yellow vests to block the borders of France

Yellow Vests Call For Blocking Borders This Saturday For “Act VI”

spanner44
Nina Ricci heiress convicted of Fraud

Nina Ricci heiress jailed for fraud

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of