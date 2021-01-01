New Year: More than 600 Arrests and 6,600 Verbalisations

POLICE: Over New Year, 407 people have been taken into custody, according to the Minister of the Interior

On New Year’s Eve, marked by a few incidents and clandestine parties, the police arrested 662 people and issued 6,650 verbalizations for non-compliance with the curfew, said Friday the Minister of the Interior, Gerald. Darmanin.

“Even if the incidents were less important than in previous years”, “individuals took to task, sometimes very violently with the use of fireworks mortars against the police,” said the minister in a statement. There were “662 arrests” and “407 individuals” placed in police custody, he added.

6,650 fines for non-compliance with the curfew

The police also carried out “45,400 checks” and drew up “6,650 verbalizations for non-compliance with the curfew”, detailed the minister. He welcomed “that the curfew has been particularly respected in Paris, the usual place for gatherings”.

Merci aux 132 000 policiers, gendarmes et personnels de la sécurité civile mobilisés ce soir pour la Saint-Sylvestre pour protéger les Français et faire respecter le couvre-feu partout sur le territoire de la République. pic.twitter.com/xaYBOvikNZ — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 31, 2020



During the night, 25 wounded police and gendarmes, Gérald Darmanin said, giving “all his support to personnel injured in the performance of their duties as well as to their relatives”.