“Lupin”: It’s Official, Netflix Announces the Release Date of Part 2

GENTLEMAN THIEF: Net flix revealed on Twitter when part two of ‘Lupin’ will be shown

Good news for the impatient fans! While George Kay, the creator of Lupin, had indicated in an interview that it would be necessary to wait until the end of the year 2021 to discover the continuation of the adventures of Assane Diop, played by the actor Omar Sy. Netflix has just unveiled on Twitter an earlier release date for the second part of the French success.

It’s official, the other five episodes of the first season of Lupin will be available on the platform in the summer of 2021.