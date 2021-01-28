“Lupin”: It’s Official, Netflix Announces the Release Date of Part 2

Television
Omar Sy is the hero of the series "Lupin", in January 2021 on Netflix.
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on “Lupin”: It’s Official, Netflix Announces the Release Date of Part 2

GENTLEMAN THIEF: Netflix revealed on Twitter when part two of ‘Lupin’ will be shown

Good news for the impatient fans! While George Kay, the creator of Lupin, had indicated in an interview that it would be necessary to wait until the end of the year 2021  to discover the continuation of the adventures of Assane Diop, played by the actor Omar Sy. Netflix has just unveiled on Twitter an earlier release date for the second part of the French success.

It’s official, the other five episodes of the first season of Lupin will be available on the platform in the summer of 2021.

Related Posts

The TV Broadcast rights of Ligue 1 amounts to 1.1 billion euros

TV Rights of Ligue 1: More Than 1.1 Billion Euros Per Year, Canal + Ousted

Jason Plant
Logan Williams surrounded by actors from the series "Supernatural", Brigid Brannagh and Jensen Ackles

The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16

spanner44
More than 140 artists call to boycott the 2019 edition in Israel

Eurovision: More than 140 Artists call to Boycott the 2019 Edition in Israel

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of