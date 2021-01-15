Lidl Launches into Connected Devices at Discounted Prices! The Competition is Shaking

From February 1st, Lidl customers will be able to purchase connected objects. Indeed, for the first time in France, the brand will market products of the Silvercrest brand that can be controlled remotely. They will be sold for around ten euros.

Lidl launches into connected objects

After the rush for sneakers in the brand’s colours or the Monsieur Cuisine Connect , Lidl is going even further. This is a collection called Lidl Smart Home , which will help you enjoy your home with peace of mind. All the devices will be from the Silvercrest brand and always offered at a very low price.

What are the new Lidl products?

The collection will offer LED bulbs and sockets allowing the remote shutdown of other devices for less than € 10 or LED strips for €17.99. One of the most awaited objects is certainly the ceramic fan heater controllable thanks to Wi-Fi for €39.99 only .

These prices are very affordable for such devices! Indeed, they can also be controlled thanks to the Lidl Home application or the voice assistants of Google and Amazon. Be careful, with each ad, Lidl is a hit in the store. If you are interested in these articles, prepare your visit on February 1st!