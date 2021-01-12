John Reilly, Known for “General Hospital” or “Beverly Hills”, died

John Reilly’s daughter announced the actor’s death on Instagram

A figure of the American small screen has died out. Actor John Reilly, known to have played in Dallas, Beverly Hills or General Hospital has died at the age of 84, his daughter announced on Instagram on Monday. Caitlin Reilly posted a photo of herself in her father’s arms and in the caption, she wrote: “The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. And now imagine that this person is your father. I am so thankful that he was mine. I’m so thankful that I was able to love him. I am so grateful that I got there in time to hold him and say goodbye. “

“The family at General Hospital are heartbroken to learn of John Reilly’s death,” the show’s official account wrote on Twitter . Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. Rest in peace “.