John Reilly, Known for “General Hospital” or “Beverly Hills”, died

Television
A photo of John Reilly posted on his daughter Caitlin Reilly's Instagram account
spanner44Leave a Comment on John Reilly, Known for “General Hospital” or “Beverly Hills”, died

John Reilly’s daughter announced the actor’s death on Instagram

A figure of the American small screen has died out. Actor John Reilly, known to have played in DallasBeverly Hills or General Hospital has died at the age of 84, his daughter announced on Instagram on Monday. Caitlin Reilly posted a photo of herself in her father’s arms and in the caption, she wrote: “The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. And now imagine that this person is your father. I am so thankful that he was mine. I’m so thankful that I was able to love him. I am so grateful that I got there in time to hold him and say goodbye. “

“The family at General Hospital are heartbroken to learn of John Reilly’s death,” the show’s official account wrote on Twitter . Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. Rest in peace “.

Related Posts

Disney's streaming video service, Disney +, will be launched on Tuesday November 12, 2019 in the United States.

Disney +: Price, Catalog … Here is what the New Competitor of Netflix will Look Like

spanner44
Kevin Spacey to be charged with sexual assault

Kevin Spacey to be Charged with Sexual Assault near Boston

Jason Plant
Logan Williams surrounded by actors from the series "Supernatural", Brigid Brannagh and Jensen Ackles

The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of