Galaxy S21: everything we already know about Samsung's next smartphone

SMARTPHONE: Samsung’s new flagship smartphone is expected to be unveiled on January 14th

As usual, the Korean manufacturer should present a new batch of Galaxy S at the beginning of 2021. A few days before the supposed presentation of the Galaxy S21, we already know a lot of things about it. Leaks concerning the new smartphones from Samsung have indeed been numerous this year. The 2021 edition of the Galaxy S should also mark a turning point for the range. It is indeed questioned that the Galaxy S21 inherits the stylus S from the Galaxy Note.

A design similar to the Galaxy S20

Samsung shouldn’t surprise its fans with the design of the Galaxy S21. The various renderings made from leaks indeed suggest that the new smartphone will have substantially the same design as the Galaxy S20, released last January.

The phone should thus have an edge-to-edge screen, as well as a punch camera on its front face. On the battery side, the photo base in the extension of the front face should again be in the game. It should still be thinner.

Moreover, this year again, the new Samsung flagship should be available in three models: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The standard version will have a 6.2-inch FHD display, the second a 6.7-inch FHD + display, and the latter a rumored 6.8-inch WQHD + display.

Two separate processors

As usual, Samsung should again integrate different processors in its smartphones depending on the market. Thus, for the European and American markets, the Galaxy S21 would ship a Snapdragon 888 chip, while the Asian market would benefit from Samsung’s in-house processor, the Exynos 2100.

Base models should run with 8 GB of RAM minimum, with the exception of the Ultra model which should benefit from 12 GB of RAM.

An unchanged photo base

As for the photo, no big changes to the program. The Galaxy S21 should again integrate a photo base on their back. This would be the extension of the front of the phone, as on the Galaxy S20.

The photosensors should be three in number on all smartphones in the range, but the Ultra model would benefit from more powerful lenses.

It is this question that the S21 and S21 + embark an ultra-wide sensor of 12Mp, the main sensor of 12Mp and a telephoto lens of 64 Mp. The S21 Ultra, it should integrate a 108 Mp sensor, inherited from the Note 20 Ultra, a 3x optical telephoto lens and a 10x “super” optical telephoto lens.

There is no doubt that these phones offer impressive picture quality, as has always been the case with previous models.

Stylus S support

The main novelty of the Galaxy S21 would be the support for the Stylus S, until now reserved for the Galaxy Note range. While Samsung’s next smartphone supports the Stylus S, there is still little chance that it will come with the phone, as it does with the Note. It would still remain a significant novelty for users.

This novelty would prove that Samsung is preparing to draw a line on its range of Galaxy Note, intended for professionals above all. The latter would be replaced by foldable smartphones from the manufacturer.

Finally, the Galaxy S21 would offer a similar autonomy, or even slightly greater than that of the Galaxy S20 thanks to its 4000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S21 + and Ultra could carry a higher battery, with a capacity of 4800 mAh and 5000 mAh respectively.

Samsung is expected to present its new smartphones at an online event on January 14th. To know the price of the phones, you will have to wait until then. They should be of the same order as those of the Galaxy S20 when they are released.