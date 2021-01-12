Formula 1: Romain Grosjean Shows his Hands Without Bandages, a Month after his Serious Accident

Sport
Romain Grosjean, after his serious accident at the Barheïn Grand Prix
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Formula 1: Romain Grosjean Shows his Hands Without Bandages, a Month after his Serious Accident

MOTORSPORT: The French driver, Romain Grosjean miraculously escaped death during the Bahrain Grand Prix

Great news for Romain Grosjean. The former F1 driver, now retired at 34, was able to put his wedding ring back on the left hand, the most affected by his crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, when the Frenchman miraculously managed to extricate himself from his burning car after 28 seconds that seemed like an eternity.


Despite the flames and the shock suffered after hitting the safety rail, Romain Grosjean had escaped almost unscathed  with “only” burns to his hands, for what unknowingly constituted the last Grand Prix of his career. More than a month later, the former Haas pilot was finally able to remove the bandages and show his sore hands to his 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romain Grosjean (@grosjeanromain)

“My hands are back and Petrus (his cat) is not unhappy,” said the car champion. It’s not pretty yet so please don’t swipe right (on Instagram photos) if you don’t want to ”.

Related Posts

France wins its opening match against Romania in Euro 2016

Euro 2016: Victory for France against Romania (2-1)

spanner44
French surfer Poeti Norac died in early February 2020

Surf: French Surfer Poeti Norac Died at the Age of 24 in Australia

spanner44
Jean-Pierre Villerbue surrounded by Jacques Bolle, President of the Federation (left) and Patrick Bertaud, President of the League of Brittany

Motocross: Jean-Pierre Villerbue in Gold

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of