Disappearance in the Tarn: A Mysterious Connection to Delphine Jubillar’s Facebook Account Raises Questions

Delphine Jubillar disappeared during the night of December 15 to 16, 2020, in Cagnac-les-Mines in the Tarn.
An empty message from Delphine Jubillar, published Wednesday on a Facebook group and immediately deleted, thickens the mystery

It is an empty message, posted Wednesday evening on a Facebook group to which the 33-year-old mother belongs, which caused the stir. Seeing this post emitted from the account of  Delphine Jubillar appear, before being almost immediately deleted, a close friend of the young woman had the reflex to take a screenshot reveals BFM.

She then forwarded it to the lawyer who defends a cousin and three friends of the nurse, who has not shown signs of life for a month. This connection will certainly give some of them a silver lining. But also worry. Because for the moment, we do not know who is behind this connection.

Relatives do not believe in a voluntary disappearance

According to BFM, no one had Delphine Jubillar’s login codes, which thickens the mystery around her disappearance. For a month, the investigations of the gendarmes have multiplied, searches of the house of the Jubillar couple have been carried out and a great search in the town of Cagnac-les-Mines has taken place.

The criminal track remains privileged in this case after the opening of a judicial investigation for “arrest, kidnapping, detention or sequestration”. From the beginning, relatives do not believe in the trail of a voluntary disappearance, in opposition to the character of the young woman, mother of two children aged 18 months and six years.

