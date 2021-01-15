COVID-19: Six Cases of Serious Adverse Effects Identified in France after Pfizer-BioNtech Vaccine

Among these consequences are four allergic reactions and two cases of tachycardia, the National Drug Safety Agency communicated on Thursday.

Six cases of serious adverse reactions have been identified in France after an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) said on Thursday in a press release.

Among these adverse effects were identified four allergic reactions and two cases of tachycardia.

In addition, “the ANSM was also informed of the death of a person residing in EHPAD and vaccinated against Covid-19 on January 13th with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. No immediate adverse effects were observed following the vaccination. the death occurred approximately two hours after vaccination. The patient did not present the physical signs of allergic reactions. In view of these elements, the medical history and the heavy treatment of the person, there is nothing to conclude that this death is related to vaccination, “says the drug agency.

In addition to these six serious cases, “about thirty cases of non-serious adverse effects linked to the Covid-19 vaccine have also been recorded in the national pharmacovigilance database,” the statement continued.

As of Wednesday, more than 247,000 people had already been vaccinated in France since the start of the vaccination campaign. Tuesday, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran had reported a single case of adverse effect “of an allergic nature”, while some 138,000 French people had been vaccinated.