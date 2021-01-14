Coronavirus: Vaccination will be Open Monday for People with “High Risk” Pathologies, announces Jean Castex

EPIDEMIC: People with severe kidney failure or cancer are particularly affected

People with “high risk” pathologies will be able to be vaccinated against coronavirus Covid-19 from Monday in one of the “700 centers” of vaccination open from that date on the territory, said Thursday Jean Castex during his press conference devoted to the coronavirus epidemic .

In addition to those over 75 years old, nearly 800,000 people “suffering from particularly serious diseases” will be able to receive the vaccine, in particular people suffering from severe renal insufficiency, those having had an organ transplant, people under treatment for cancer or still those with Trisomy 21, detailed the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also announced this Thursday the generalization of the curfew as of this Saturday evening at 6 pm throughout the metropolitan territory , beyond the 25 departments already concerned.