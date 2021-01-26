Coronavirus in Rennes: A Major Testing Campaign Starts on Campus

EPIDEMIC: In Rennes, the Breton capital, students will be able to be tested for free and without an appointment until the end of the academic year.

In Rennes’ universities and grandes écoles, students have been back in dribbles since Monday. To support this gradual resumption of face-to-face classes, the Brittany Regional Health Agency has just launched a massive coronavirus Covid-19 testing campaign on campuses.

#COVID19|Événement : Ouverture de 4 centres de dépistage sur les campus pour tous les #Etudiants #Rennes : dépistage gratuit et sans RDV

🗓️A compter du 25/01/2021 de 13h-17h30

Consultez les calendriers et lieux de dépistage sur : https://t.co/xQvSLR3nev@ProjetUniR @ArsBretagne pic.twitter.com/zIkaySWwab — Projet Université de Rennes (@ProjetUniR) January 22, 2021



Since Monday, the 67,000 students, as well as the university staff, can be tested for free and without an appointment in four test centres located on the Beaulieu, Villejean, Hoche and Ker Lann campuses in Bruz. The results of the antigenic tests will be available in less than thirty minutes, specifies the ARS. For the launch phase, which will run until February 12, screenings will be offered Monday to Friday from 1 pm to 5.30 pm on all four campuses.

An incidence rate close to 160 cases in the metropolis

From February 12 until the end of the academic year, the system will be a little lighter with tests that will be carried out one day a week on each site. “This presence will adapt to possible needs and the device will be reinforced on the days preceding or following the holiday periods”, specify the health authorities. Other testing centers could also be established on other university campuses in the region.

In the Rennes metropolitan area, the incidence rate now stands at nearly 160 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure which has doubled compared to the month of December.