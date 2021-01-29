Coronavirus: What to Remember from Jean Castex’s Announcements

EPIDEMIC: Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Friday evening new measures to counter the Covid-19 epidemic and avoid new confinement

End of suspense. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Friday evening new measures to counter the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic and avoid new confinement at the end of a Health Defense Council at the Elysee Palace. He recalled that more than 3,000 people were currently in intensive care and that 27,000 French people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

But surprise, while the French expected the announcement of a third confinement, the government did not opt ​​for this solution: “We can still give ourselves a chance to avoid it”, declared the Prime Minister.

However, new measures have been announced to curb the epidemic. And the curfew continues to apply. From midnight Sunday, France closes its borders to countries outside the EU, “unless there is an overriding reason”. Travellers from a European Union country will be required to present a negative PCR test to enter the country, “with the exception of cross-border workers”.

Shopping centres of more than 20,000 m2 closed on Sunday

Non-food shopping centres with a surface area of ​​over 20,000 square meters where customers circulate en masse will be closed on Sunday. And the gauges will be reinforced in supermarkets.

In all companies, the effective use of teleworking will be reinforced. A measure that also applies to public administrations. To this end, a consultation with the social partners will take place from Monday. Finally, the police and gendarmes will be mobilized to control non-compliance with the curfew, stop illegal parties and “illegal opening” of restaurants. “The excesses of a few should not ruin the efforts of all”, insisted Jean Castex.