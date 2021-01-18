Coronavirus in the Oise: A School Closes its Doors after 27 Positive Cases for Covid-19

EPIDEMIC: The school, located in the town of Plessis-Belleville (Oise), will be closed from January 18th to 26th

The Oise prefecture on Monday ordered the closure from January 18th to 26th of the Louisette Wattiez school in Plessis-Belleville after the detection of 27 cases of Covid-19 since the start of last week. The prefectural decree specifies that “the conditions for reopening the school will be subject to an assessment by the Hauts-de-France regional health agency”.

In the school in this town, 22 students and five adults have tested positive for Covid-19 since last week. In this establishment which accommodates more than 270 pupils, a class was first closed at the beginning of the week, then a second later in the week, and two other classes did not reopen Monday.

The town hall has requested screening throughout the town

The town hall had for its part closed on Wednesday all municipal school services (extracurricular, canteen). She then specified that “the mayor does not have the power to close schools, nor the director, only the inspectorate is able to do so. “

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, if the school was still open Monday, it was already deserted, with only about twenty students present.

“The direction of the departmental services of the National Education of Oise dispatched this morning a mobile health team so that antigenic tests are offered to the personnel of the National Education and the communities”, specified the rectorate, stressing that the town hall had asked the ARS that a larger screening be carried out in the town.