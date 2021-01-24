Coronavirus: A New Confinement Announced This Week by Emmanuel Macron?

CONFINEMENT: Olivier Véran indicates that it is this week that we will see if the generalized curfew at 6 p.m. has its effects in reducing the coronavirus epidemic

It is Le Journal du Dimanche that makes its front page on this: according to the weekly, a third confinement against the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic could be decreed as early as this week, with effect from next weekend. The announcement could be made, as we are now used to, by a televised address by Emmanuel Macron. In any case, The JDD says the question is no longer so much if there will be containment, but when.

The verdict on the effects of the curfew at 6 pm, the last major health decision was taken by the government, will fall next week, Minister of Health Olivier Véran said on Sunday. “I am waiting first to be settled on the effects of the curfew. We will be next week, ”said the Minister of Health to Le Parisien on Sunday. “If it doesn’t go down, if the variants start to spread everywhere, then we will take additional measures, of course. “And that’s called containment,” he adds.

The Elysee gently denies

“If we see that the virus starts to grow strongly, we close. We will do it if we have no choice ”, continues Olivier Véran. “The one we put in place in October was effective. But I can tell you that there is no hidden plan, nor a pre-written scenario ”. If ever the decision were to be taken as early as this week, it could be announced after the health defence council on Wednesday. A government source quoted by Le Journal du Dimanche speaks of a new confinement lasting a minimum of three weeks. The Elysee, for its part, softly denied: “A fortnight ago, all the news channels were already telling us attention we are re-fining, and it was false,” said the president’s entourage in Le Parisien, which forms to refer to the defence counsel on Wednesday … like the JDD.

“There is no decision taken, and the next few days will be decisive”, but “in principle, all the scenarios are on the table,” said government spokesman Gabriel Attal. The possible modalities are vaguer. If we are to believe the JDD: the schools would remain open, as during the second confinement; non-essential businesses would be partially closed but not completely; companies would once again be invited to adjust working conditions, but teleworking would not be compulsory. It would therefore be confinement a priori a little less restrictive than in the fall, even if the travel certificates should be back.