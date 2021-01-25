Coronavirus: Moderna Vaccine Remains Effective Against British and South African Mutations, Laboratory Assures

EPIDEMIC: Moderna said, however, that she would work to develop an additional dose to further increase protection against mutations.

The vaccine of Moderna against coronavirus remains effective against the British and South African mutation of the coronavirus, assured the US biotechnology company in a statement released Monday. The vaccine “protects against variants detected on this date” estimated laboratory experts after a series of tests. Moderna said, however, that she would work to develop an additional dose to further increase protection against these mutations.

“The study did not show a significant impact on the titers [levels] of antibodies against the B.1.1.7 variant compared to previous variants,” Moderna explained of the British mutation. In contrast, “a six-fold reduction” in antibody levels against the South African mutation (B.1.351) was observed.

But “despite this reduction”, antibody levels “remain above what is expected as necessary to provide protection,” Moderna writes. To study the impact of its vaccine, called mRNA-1273, Moderna took blood samples from eight people who had received two doses of its remedy, and several primates who were also immune.

A third dose for the mutations?

“We are encouraged by this new data, which strengthens our confidence in the fact that Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 should protect against these new mutations detected,” said boss Stéphane Bancel, quoted in the press release. “But as a precaution, (…) we are testing a candidate for a booster against the South African mutation,” to determine if it would be more effective in increasing the [antibody] levels against that variant and ‘other potential future variants,’ he added.

The company will also test the impact of injecting a third dose of its already existing vaccine. The results of the trials, conducted in collaboration with the American National Institutes of Health (NIH), will be submitted for study by the scientific community.