Coronavirus in the Hautes-Alpes: A Case of Covid-19 from the British Mutation Detected

PANDEMIC: A case of Covid-19 from the British mutation has been detected in the Hautes-Alpes

In a press release, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region announces that a case of coronavirus Covid-19 linked to the so-called British mutation of the virus has been detected in the Hautes-Alpes.

“The person positive for this variant is part of a French family who came to stay in France during the end of year holidays,” writes the ARS. These people and his contact cases were placed in isolation. “In Marseille, an” extended family cluster “according to the terms of the ARS has already engendered the contamination of at least eight people with the British mutation.