Coronavirus in Bouches-du-Rhône: 21 cases of the British mutation detected in an “extended” family cluster

EPIDEMIC: The prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône has decided to start the curfew earlier from 6pm due to the new detection of the British Mutation of Coronavirus

Despite the opposition of local elected officials, the prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône confirmed this Saturday that the curfew in the department would be brought forward to 6 p.m. from Sunday, after the discovery in particular of a cluster of carriers of the variant of the virus causing coronavirus Covid-19.

“This decision is in particular justified by the detection of an enlarged family cluster in the department with a strain of the mutation from the United Kingdom “, wrote the prefect Christophe Mirmand in a press release. Out of 46 contact persons, 21 tested positive. Overall, the situation remains “particularly worrying” in the Bouches-du-Rhône, with an incidence rate greater than 225 per 100,000 inhabitants, adds the prefect.

The entire Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region will therefore be under early curfew, the Vaucluse and the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence having announced a passage under curfew at 6 p.m. Sunday and the Var from Tuesday, which is already the case in the Alpes-Maritimes and Hautes-Alpes.

Friday evening, elected officials of Bouches-du-Rhône from all sides had vigorously opposed this measure denouncing a “vertical” decision and questioning its usefulness.

