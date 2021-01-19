Coronavirus: Another Positive Case at FC Lorient, the Match Against Nîmes Threatened

FOOTBALL: New tests will take place at FC Lorient Thursday morning before the meeting scheduled for Sunday

It is the slaughter at FC Lorient, the red lantern of Ligue 1, which is hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic. After the multiplication of cases within its workforce, the meeting scheduled for last Sunday against Dijon had already been postponed. The Breton club announced Monday evening that a new player had tested positive, further jeopardizing the holding of the next match scheduled for Sunday in Nîmes

Since the 8th January, 13 professional players from Lorient have been placed in solitary confinement after testing positive for Covid-19, as have two members of the management. According to the medical protocol, of the LFP, the postponement of a match may be considered if one of the two teams cannot present at least 20 players tested negative on this list of 30. However, unless there is a derogation, only the two first infected are likely to return to the group before Sunday. New tests are scheduled for Thursday morning.

The training centre closed for at least ten days

To make matters worse for its situation, FC Lorient was also forced to close its training centre for at least ten days after the discovery of four cases of Covid-19 among young people and management, as had to do this autumn Brest, Le Havre, Marseille or Nice.