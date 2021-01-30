China Warns Taiwan That Independence “Will Mean War”

General News
China warns Taiwan that independence "will mean war"
Beijing’s warning is very strong: if Taiwan proclaims its independence, it will be “war”.

Beijing, which considers that the island is an integral part of Chinese territory, suspects the Taiwanese administration of wanting to proclaim this independence, while President Tsai Ing-wen considers this step unnecessary insofar as she considers that it has already been acquired.

“The military activities carried out by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait are necessary to face the current situation (…) and to safeguard national sovereignty and security,” said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

“This is a solemn response to external interference and provocations from forces favourable to ‘Taiwan independence’ (…) Those who play with fire will burn themselves and ‘Taiwan independence’ means war”, he added.

