Carrefour: The Store Recalls Basmati Rice Due to the Presence of a Toxin

SAFETY: Only large amounts of ochratoxin A can cause health problems, according to Carrefour, which is recalling the basmati rice as a precaution

Customers of Carrefour hypermarkets, this reminder concerns you. The French retail group has indeed recalled basmati rice from the Carrefour brand, in a press release dated Friday 8th January, reports Capital.

The Italian company Curti, which packages the product, indicated the presence of ochratoxin A, a mycotoxin produced by several microscopic fungi and which naturally occurs in many plant products around the world, such as cereals, coffee beans, cocoa and dried fruit. Note that only too much consumption of this toxin can cause health problems.

Do not consume the product

The affected lot has the barcode 3560070837984 and its use-by date is 07/01/2022. This is a one-kilo packet of basmati rice. People who own this product are urged not to consume it and to return it to the store for a refund.

The Carrefour consumer service is available to answer questions relating to this recall. He can be reached on 09 69 39 7000 (non-surcharged call from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.).