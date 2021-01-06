Cannes Film Festival: The Event Will be Held in 2021, But Maybe Not in the Spring

CEREMONY: For now, the Cannes Film festival is scheduled on the Croisette from May 11th to 22nd

Rest assured, the Cannes Film Festival will be held well this year, even if we do not yet know when. Traditionally in May, the event “will take place in 2021”, with the possibility of postponing between the end of June and the end of July if sanitary conditions require it, AFP learned on Wednesday from its organizers.

The most important world meeting of the 7th art, which could not be held in May 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the confinement, still leaves itself a little time “to assess the situation at the beginning of the year », Said a spokesperson.

Several possibilities in the dates

For now, the festival is scheduled on the Croisette from May 11th to 22nd. But if the evolution of the pandemic requires it, “a reflection is underway on a window of dates envisaged between the end of June and the end of July”, she added.

The central piece of the prestigious circuit of international film festivals, Cannes suffered last year from the pandemic, while its rivals like Berlin or Venice were able to stand, under strict sanitary conditions in September for the latter.

This year, the first major festival on the calendar, the Berlinale, has already given up on a classic edition: the festival is postponed to March, and the competition will be held online due to the pandemic. Screenings open to the public will be organized in June.