British Serial Killer Received Vaccination Letter as Millions of Elderly and Vulnerable People Line Up

UNITED KINGDOM: A “national scandal” in Great Britain. One of the most famous serial killer has been offered an anti-Covid vaccination spot, ahead of millions of the elderly and the most vulnerable.

Three-person killer Yusuf Rahim, better known as Levi Bellfield, including 13-year-old Milly Dowler, has received a vaccine proposal in the coming weeks even as the program has just been launched for them. over 70 years old.

David Spencer of the Center for the Prevention of Crime called the case a “ national scandal ”.

“ The notion of prioritizing criminals over law-abiding citizens says it all about how our criminal justice system is run right now, ” he said.

Former Home Secretary David Blunkett said he did not believe ” prisoners, let alone a child murderer, should be given the opportunity to receive a dose of the vaccine at an early stage “.

” I hope the Minister of Justice will step in immediately and find out why the rare doses of vaccine are used in this way, and who came up with the idea .”

Levi Bellfield, 52, is an English serial killer and sex offender convicted of the three murders and one attempted murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Levi Bellfield is Britain’s only serial killer with two life sentences, which means he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Most Britons remain locked in their homes due to the tight lockdown, while nursing home residents are among the millions of vulnerable people still awaiting their vaccines.

The killer received the offer in a letter sent to him at Frankland High-Security Prison, where he allegedly complained that he had not received it sooner because the pandemic ” can spread like fire. forest “, putting the detainees“ in danger ”.

It is unclear which other inmates received the same proposal at the prison, which is home to another notorious child murderer, Ian Huntley, as well as the terrorist who beheaded Private Lee Rigby on the street, the newspaper said. British.

The former police officer who arrested Bellfield called the offer of an early vaccine “appalling”.

“ Prison staff, police officers, teachers, traders and delivery men – the people who support us – should be given priority, ” said former chief inspector Colin Sutton.

After the outrage, a source from the Ministry of Justice insisted that ” there is no priority vaccination for prisoners, and there will not be “.

“ No minister has seen this letter and thinks criminals should have better access to vaccines than the law-abiding majority,” the source said.

A ministry spokesperson also insisted that “to suggest that prisoners are treated differently from the general public is utter nonsense “.

The triple killer converted to Islam while in Wakefield Prison where Muslim inmates get better meals and more time outside of their cells.

This gesture allows him to eat better, to spend more time out of his cell and to withdraw from work and classes. Calling himself Yusuf Rahim, the murderer now gorges himself on highly sought-after vegetarian curries and is allowed to bypass his prison obligations to attend prayers instead.