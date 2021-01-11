Bouches-du-Rhône: The Police Stop an Evening in a Bar in Puyricard with 100 People

CURFEW: The police intervened on Saturday evening in Puyricard, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, for an evening bringing together nearly 100 people in a bar

Another evening interrupted by the police. The police intervened on Saturday evening in the village of Puyricard, near Aix-en-Provence, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, for a clandestine evening. As La Provence relates, a hundred people gathered in the room of a village bar. A participant said she was hidden upstairs while the police issued fines and tried to identify the organiser of the evening.

In total, 20 people were fined 135 euros for non-compliance with confinement, doubled for those who did not wear masks. The manager was not on-site, and the prosecution felt that there was not enough evidence to initiate proceedings against a person posing as the organiser.