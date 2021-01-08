Bassin d’Arcachon: The Superb Images of the All-White Dune du Pilat

A white coat covered the Dune du Pilat this Friday morning
COLD: The thermometer went down to – 6 ° C last night in Gironde creating a superb image on the Dune du Pilat

Without being able to ski in the mountains , due to a health crisis, nothing prevents you from dreaming by going to the Dune du Pilat made… all white this Friday morning. The major frost episode that hit the Gironde overnight, with temperatures down to -6 ° C, has indeed deposited a white coat on the highest dune in Europe.

The images taken by the official site of the Dune du Pilat, and published on its Facebook site, are magnificent.

The thermometer has dropped briskly below the zero mark everywhere in Gironde, even if it was not in the Bassin d’Arcachon that it was coldest, as shown in this map published by the Météo33 account .

