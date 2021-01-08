Airbus delivers 566 planes in 2020, a third less than in 2019

ECONOMY: Impacted by the health crisis, the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announces that it delivered 566 aircraft last year, far from its record of 863 aircraft in 2019

Despite the health crisis that slowed down its factories in March, the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Friday that it had delivered 566 aircraft, or 34% less than in 2019. A figure far from its record in 2019 when 863 aircraft had been delivered but which shows that the aircraft manufacturer has managed to withstand the crisis.

In 2020, Airbus recorded 268 net orders, compared to 768 the previous year.

Cautious optimism for 2021

After the spring turmoil, Airbus teams developed an e-delivery solution that covered more than 25% of 2020 deliveries, making it possible to overcome international travel restrictions. This device allowed airlines to take receipt of their planes, limiting the need for their teams to travel.

“Working hand in hand with our customers has allowed us to get through this difficult year,” said Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, in a statement. The Airbus teams, our customers and suppliers have faced adversity together to achieve these results. We also thank our partners and governments for their strong support to the sector. Based on our 2020 deliveries, we are cautiously optimistic for 2021, although there are still many challenges and uncertainties in the near term ”.

Airbus will release its full-year 2020 financial results on February 18, 2021.