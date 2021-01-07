Agnès Buzyn, resettled at WHO, becomes ambassador of the Bill Gates Foundation!

HEALTH: Agnès Buzyn revealed this Tuesday 5th January in an interview with L’Opinion that she has joined the office of the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Direction Switzerland for the former Minister of Health. Agnès Buzyn revealed this Tuesday 5th January in an interview with L’Opinion that she has joined the office of the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The unsuccessful candidate for mayor of Paris will take care of “multilateral affairs”, which consists of representing the institution “with the G7, the UN or the Bill Gates Foundation”, specifies the information site.

New functions which require her to officially leave her seat as a councillor in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, where she has never actually sat.

After her bitter failure in the municipal elections under the colours of LREM, the name of Agnès Buzyn had been mentioned to take the presidency of Universcience, a public establishment bringing together the Palais de la Découverte and the City of Science and Industry of Paris. However, as indicated by Le Monde in early December, the current president of this structure was finally reappointed on the proposal of the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot.

This is why the former Minister of Health took the road to Geneva, where the WHO headquarters are located. However, Agnès Buzyn does not rule out returning to politics. “I left a very good post to play politics, it is not to stop anytime soon,” she confided at the end of June, referring to a possible candidacy in the next municipal elections.