Weather in Charente: The Sky Hesitates between Rain and Clearings

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be a mixture today, with a sky of rain clouds in between clear spells

The sky is cloudy this morning across the department of the Charente and it is rather mild with 10 degrees in Angouleme at 8am.

This Tuesday 15th December, the weather in Charente will see the skies divided between rain and clearings, an improvement will still emerge in the evening according to the latest forecast from Meteo France.

The wind will blow weakly.

As for the temperatures, it will be a maximum of 13 degrees in Cognac and 12 degrees in Angouleme.