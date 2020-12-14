United Kingdom: Violent Clashes Break out at Anti-Vaccine Protest i

Police clash with anti-vaccine protestors in London, United Kingdom
UNITED KINGDOM: Anti-vaccine protesters clashed with police in central London on Monday as tier three restrictions loom for the capital.

Almost a dozen people were arrested at the demonstration, which saw around 200 demonstrators rage against coronavirus measures in Parliament Square.

Police said ‘a number of individuals became violent’ during Monday’s gathering and 11 were arrested for a variety of alleged offences, including breach of coronavirus Covid-19 regulations, Public Order Act offences and assaulting an emergency worker.

Protesters were pictured holding anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown placards and many did not wear masks. Flares were also set off and supporters of controversial US President Donald Trump attended.

The group marched to a number of different locations, including Victoria Street, where two members of the public entered business premises and were arrested for breaching coronavirus regulations, the Metropolitan Police said. One man who became violent and was detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker was taken to hospital under police custody after suffering a head injury when he was struck by a baton, the force added.

It said his injury is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Anti-vax protests in London after Tier 3 announcement.

A man holds a red flare aloft as one placard reads ‘this is tyranny’
A man holds a red flare aloft as one placard reads ‘this is tyranny’ (Picture: PA)

The Met said officers were made aware of a planned demonstration in Parliament Square and that participants were spoken to and told to go home when it became clear that they were not complying with Government guidance or their own risk assessment.

Arrests took place when the demonstrators ‘ignored’ police directions, the Met said. Twitter user Larry Ledge claimed to have attended the demonstration and wrote: ‘I attended because I feel strongly about this matter.

People watch on as demonstrators and police clash
People watch on as demonstrators and police clash (Picture: Reuters)

‘The debate on restrictions upon we who do not consent to the vaccine.’ Britain has begun vaccinating the most vulnerable against Covid-19 and the jab is not mandatory.

