Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Admitted to Hospital

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus and was briefly admitted to hospital.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, The Talk host announced that she had been diagnosed with Covid-19 but that fortunately, her husband Ozzy Osbourne was safe and well.

‘I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus,’ the former X Factor host tweeted.

She added: ‘Everyone please stay safe and healthy.’

Sharon was flooded with good wishes, including a message from The Talk team who tweeted from the show’s official account: ‘Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs O, we love you.’

It comes just days after Sharon’s co-host on The Talk, Carrie Ann Inaba, revealed she had also tested positive for coronavirus. Sheryl Underwood told viewers last week: ‘As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today.

‘She found out this morning that she tested positive for Covid-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus.’

I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann,’ Sheryl added. Carrie Ann revealed she was experiencing some symptoms such as a fever, bad cough and ‘lots of aches and pains’.

In an Instagram video, she urged: ‘I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it.’

Sharon’s husband Ozzy recently opened up about his precarious health and admitted that he’d be ‘f****d’ if he caught Covid-19 as he has emphysema.

The former Black Sabbath rocker told GQ earlier this month: ‘If I go out, I wear a mask, but I don’t like wearing a mask, so I don’t go out much.’

More than 299,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US, which has over 16.6 million confirmed cases.