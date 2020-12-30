Presidential Election in the United States: a Republican will Block the Certification of Joe Biden’s Victory

SUPPORT: Senator Josh Hawley is the first to tell the majority Republican upper house that he will object to the certification of the presidential result

Several Republican elected officials of the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, have already announced that they intended to object to the certification of the Democrat’s victory, still contested by Donald Trump. But Senator Josh Hawley is the first to say so in the Republican-majority upper house.

The Republican senator announced on Wednesday that he would object to the certification by the US Congress of the result of the presidential election next week, which could slightly delay, but not prevent, the confirmation of the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

The Electoral College endorsed Joe Biden’s victory on December 14th

In the United States, the tenant of the White House is chosen by indirect universal suffrage, and the electoral college ratified the victory of Joe Biden on December 14. The 78-year-old Democrat won 306 voters against Donald Trump’s 232. The House and Senate are scheduled to meet on January 6 to certify these results, a procedure that is usually a mere formality. Vice-President Mike Pence will chair the meeting.

But the outgoing president still refuses to acknowledge his defeat and has presented with his allies dozens of legal appeals, which were rejected by the courts for lack of sufficient evidence.

“Congress Should Investigate Election Fraud Charges”

Donald Trump remains very popular with Republican voters and several big names in the Grand Old Party are following him in this protest. Among them, young Senator Josh Hawley, approached at 40 as a presidential candidate in 2024. “At the very least, Congress should investigate the accusations of electoral fraud and adopt measures to ensure the integrity of our elections” , he wrote in a statement announcing that he would object to the certification of the results.

Concretely, this objection will provoke a debate and a vote in the Senate, which will therefore force the Republicans to pronounce publicly on the election of Joe Biden. In the House as in the Senate, there will not be enough votes to question the outcome of the November 3 presidential election, and these votes will not prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the winner. “This certification is just a formality,” said Joe Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki. And no matter what some do on January 6, President-elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20 as planned. “