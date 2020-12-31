PlayStation Plus: Free Games for January

VIDEOGAMES: Three free games that will delight PlayStation Plus subscribers for the New Year

Here are the new titles available to download for free from the PlayStation Store from the 5th January 2021 as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription. This time again, it is not two, but three video games that are offered to PS Plus subscribers.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The last instalment of the new trilogy featuring Lara Croft, Shadow of the Tomb Raider takes up everything that made the success of the saga by adding some new features. In addition to the phases of exploration, puzzles and confrontations, this last part indeed integrates a kind of central hub in the form of a village that will allow players to meet villagers, haggle and take a break in their adventure. While it brings new elements, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is unfortunately not the expected conclusion for the trilogy. It is nonetheless a good adventure game, accessible and visually very successful.

GreedFall

Creation of the French studio Spiders, GreedFall has established itself as a very attractive role-playing game with its fantasy world full of charm. Its artistic direction, its meticulous narration, as well as its very well written dialogues will easily forget the few shortcomings of the game to fans of the genre, who will discover one of the most original role-playing games of recent years.

Maneater (PS5)

Owners of the new generation of Sony consoles will be able to enjoy an additional game: Maneater. A title for the less atypical signed Tripwire Interactive which once again plays the humour card. In this astonishing RPG, the player embodies a young shark who seeks revenge on the humans who murdered his mother before his eyes … It is therefore against the backdrop of a revenge story worthy of the greatest chicks that players will progress to make evolve their shark. Side quests, human massacres and semi-open worlds are on the program for this atypical game to say the least.