Netflix and Outer Banks Creators Sued Over Stealing Show’s Plot

TELEVISION: Netflix and the creators of Outer Banks are being sued by the author K.W Wooten accused of stealing the plot of his book Pennywise: The Hunt For Blackbeard’s Treasure!

Netflix and the creators of Outer Banks are being sued by the author K.W Wooten for ‘stealing’ the plot of his book Pennywise: The Hunt For Blackbeard’s Treasure! for its show.

The teen drama, which began streaming in April, is an action-adventure from Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, which follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Wooten’s book follows four young adults who find buried treasure from a fabled shipwreck along the Outer Banks. It was published in 2016. ‘The archetypes of his protagonists and those of the show are almost identical, and so are the villains – namely, a rich benefactor and a corrupt cop,’ Wooten claims in his suit, according to TMZ.

He also alleges the plot is virtually the same.

Wooten claims he sold copies of his book in the city of Wilmington, where he says the Pate brothers spent a significant amount of time and where they’ve publicly announced they got the inspiration for the series.

As well as seeking damages, Wooten also wants a title card in the Outer Banks credits, reading: ‘Story by Kevin Wooten, based upon the novel Pennywise: The Hunt For Blackbeard’s Treasure’.

Netflix announced in July that it had renewed Outer Banks for a second season.

Cast members Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kie), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Deion Smith (Kelce), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all slated to return for the upcoming chapter.

In addition, it was revealed that some of the series will be shot in the Bahamas.