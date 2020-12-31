Marine Le Pen Expresses the Wish to “Put France Back in Order”

NEW YEAR: “It is the wish that we form for our dear motherland as we enter this new year”, declared Marine le Pen, the president of the Rassemblement National

“All together we can put France back in order. “The head of the Rassemblement National and 2022 presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Thursday expressed the wish to” put France back in order “ and lead it on the path of” a start and recovery “around a” great project national ”.

“It is this ambition that we have for the country, it is the wish that we form for our dear motherland by entering this new year”, declared in a video the president of the Rassemblement National, after a “curious year ( 2020) which will have spared no one ”, marked by“ the lurking disease ”,“ criminal Islamism ”and“ street violence that has become permanent ”.

“The big choices to be made for the future”

“It is this year that the major choices to be made for the future, that of the country and therefore yours will be outlined,” which “will decide everything. I want to believe that they will lead the country on the path of a start and recovery, ”added the far-right leader, who reached the second round of the presidential election in 2017 against Emmanuel Macron.

Marine Le Pen promises to tackle all subjects “with a spirit of responsibility, working tirelessly for the indivisibility of our Republic, for the preservation of secularism, which is the condition of mutual respect and civil peace” and “to the sovereignty of our French nation ”.

Considering that “the solution to the evils which undermine the country is to be found in the unity and fraternity of the French people”, she calls “all French people who know that there can be no freedom and justice in a society given over to disorder, that there can be no individual or collective fulfilment without the protective action of a restored State, that there can be no future for the country, as for each of you, without a great national project ”, to join it.