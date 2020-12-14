Loire-Atlantique: The Sale and Use of Fireworks Prohibited until 3rd January 2021

The Prefect Didier Martin wants to avoid incidents and disturbances to public order in Loire-Atlantique and more particularly in Nantes.

No more mortar fireworks in certain neighbourhoods in Nantes and the throwing of Molotov cocktails against the police during demonstrations.

This is, in any case, the wish of Didier Martin, the prefect of Loire-Atlantique. In a decree taken this Monday , it prohibits “any transfer, sale, transport and use of entertainment fireworks” from Tuesday 15th December 2020 to Sunday 3rd January 2021.

Another decree also prohibits during the same period “the purchase, retail sale, removal or transport of any fuel, by jerry cans, containers, cans, flasks or various containers, without legitimate reason”.

Global Security Law: a new event scheduled for Tuesday evening

Four policemen and a gendarme were injured on Saturday 12th December during a demonstration against the comprehensive global security law bill. Three of them suffered burns after being the target of a Molotov cocktail throw.

More recently, a national police crew was targeted by four fireworks mortar shots in the Malakoff district, Thursday, December 10th. One official sustained minor calf injuries.

[#PourVotreTranquillité] Intervention Place Rosa Parks quartier Malakoff à #Nantes pour des tirs de mortier.

1 véhicule suspect repéré par la BAC.

Les 5 occupants contrôlés. Présence de 5 chandelles romaines au pied du passager➡️GAV.#Stop aux nuisances causées par les artifices pic.twitter.com/iOyxRH4iYr — Police Nationale 44 (@PoliceNat44) December 14, 2020

A new call to demonstrate against the Global Security bill has been launched by several unions. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, at 5.30 p.m., in front of the prefecture. Last Saturday, Didier Martin had banned any parade in the city centre.