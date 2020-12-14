Gérard Houllier, Former Bleus Coach and Liverpool Coach, is Dead

FOOTBALL: Football Coach Gérard Houllier has died aged 73 years old

French football is in mourning. Gérard Houllier, former coach of the Bleus and great coach of Liverpool, died in the night at the age of 73. According to the publication Lequipe, he had been operated on three weeks ago on the aorta, of which he had already undergone an emergency dissection in 2001 and for which he was still under regular treatment.

Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss pic.twitter.com/klbkY3MCo4 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 14, 2020



Renowned coach in European football, Houllier was in command of the France team during the famous France-Bulgaria 93 which deprived the Blues of qualifying for the World Cup in the United States the following summer. His career was then crowned with success, notably for Liverpool, where he won the same year, in 2001, a UEFA Cup and an FA Cup.

Subsequently, Houllier won two French league titles with Lyon in 2006 in 2007, adding to the one he won in 1986 with PSG. It was then the first title of the Parisian club.

Since 2016, Gérard Houllier had become advisor to Jean-Michel Aulas at Olympique Lyonnais. “With the disappearance of Gérard Houllier, France loses a great coach and football, a technician recognized all over the world,” reacted the Minister for Sports Roxana Maracineanu.