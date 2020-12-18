Coronavirus: “Woman with a Beard” or moulded “into a Crocodile”… The Risks of the Pfizer Vaccine according to Brazilian President Bolsonaro

SIDE EFFECTS: Despite the president’s reluctance, the Brazilian Supreme Court has made vaccination against coronavirus Covid-19 compulsory, but not “forced”

If the United Kingdom and the United States have already started using the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, he did not hesitate to say that people vaccinated with this product would turn into “women. with a beard ”or“ in crocodiles ”.

“In the Pfizer contract, it is very clear: ‘we are not responsible for any side effects’. If you turn into a crocodile, that’s your problem ”, launched the Head of State Thursday, during a speech in Porto Seguro (north-east).

Jair Bolsonaro will not be vaccinated

He was referring to the vaccine developed by the American laboratory Pfizer and the German BioNTech, tested in Brazil for weeks and already used to launch the immunization of the population in the United Kingdom or the United States. “If you go Superman, if a woman starts to grow a beard, or if a man starts to speak with a sissy voice, they (the labs) have nothing to do with it,” said the CEO of the extreme right in a provocative tone. Thursday, despite the president’s reluctance, the Supreme Court made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory, but not “forced” in the most bereaved country in the world behind the United States, with nearly 185,000 dead.

This means that the authorities will not be able to use force to force a person to be vaccinated, but that they will be able to impose a fine or prohibit him from going to certain public places. “The vaccine, once certified by (the regulatory agency) Anvisa, will be available to anyone who wants it. But I will not get vaccinated, ”Jair Bolsonaro insisted in Porto Seguro.

A record of contamination

“Some people say I am setting a bad example. But to fools, to idiots who say that, I answer that I have already caught the virus, I have the antibodies, so why get vaccinated? », He continued, apparently ignoring the cases of recontamination which occurred in the world, Brazil included. The head of state was infected with the new coronavirus in July, and recovered after twenty days, without feeling serious symptoms. This country of continental dimensions and 212 million inhabitants is facing a powerful second wave of pandemic.

On Wednesday the record for new contaminations in 24 hours was broken (more than 70,000) and on Thursday the country returned to above 1,000 deaths due to Covid per day, for the first time since September 30. Vaccination promises to be chaotic in Brazil, with a belated national immunization plan criticized from all sides and the dissuasive effect of presidential remarks on the motivation of Brazilians to be vaccinated.