Coronavirus: Vaccines Remain Effective Against New Variant

COVID-19: New coronavirus strain “has no impact on vaccines” which remain “just as effective”, the German health minister said

Experts from the European Union have come to the conclusion that the current vaccines against the coronavirus remain effective against the new variant of Covid-19 spotted in particular in Great Britain, the German government announced on Sunday evening.

“From all that we know at the present time and following discussions that have taken place between experts from the European authorities”, the new strain “has no impact on vaccines Which remain “just as effective”, said Health Minister Jens Spahn, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, on public broadcaster ZDF.