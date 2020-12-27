Coronavirus: Olivier Véran Does Not Rule Out a Third Confinement

EPIDEMIC: A strong rebound of the coronavirus epidemic after Christmas is particularly feared, which could mean another confinement

The establishment of a third confinement is not excluded if the epidemic situation “were to worsen”, says the Minister of Health Olivier Véran in the Journal du Dimanche, on the occasion of the launch of the vaccination campaign in France .

“We never rule out measures that may be necessary to protect populations. That does not mean that we have decided, but that we are observing the situation hour by hour, ”said the Minister in an interview. The authorities fear the arrival of a third wave in the coming weeks, after the end of the year holidays. Especially since the circulation of the virus is still important, with “15,000 contaminations detected per day on average, while we had fallen to 11,000 …”, points Olivier Véran.

Already locally worrying situations

“The objective of 5,000 (cases of contamination per day) is moving away. And the pressure on the health system remains high, with 1,500 hospitalizations per day, a tension which decreases very little in intensive care “, underlines the minister, who says he is ready to take” the necessary measures if the situation were to worsen “

The situation is already worrying in the “Grand Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and the Alpes-Maritimes department, starting with Nice, with an increase in the incidence among the elderly in certain rural areas”, he said. . Several mayors in eastern France, including Reims, have been pleading for several days to “reconfigure either territorially or nationally” after Christmas.