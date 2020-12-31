Coronavirus: Nearly 20,000 New Cases, 252 Deaths in the Last Twenty-Four Hours in France

EPIDEMIC: The government has decided to strengthen the curfew on a large part of the country from Saturday due to the increase in coronavirus Covid-19 cases.

Nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus Covid-19 have been recorded in France during the last twenty-four hours. The number of hospitalized patients has decreased slightly, according to figures released Thursday by Public Health France. In detail, the number of cases recorded was 19,927 in twenty-four hours, against 26,457 on Wednesday (but this Wednesday figure included a catch-up of data from the day before), a figure still far from the government target of going down to 5,000 cases per day.

This daily figure has varied enormously since mid-December, fluctuating between some 3,000 and more than 21,000. The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of people positive for coronavirus Covid-19 out of all those tested, is up to 3.2%, against 2.9% the day before.

“In the context of the end of year celebrations, this situation remains very worrying”

With 252 new deaths in hospital in twenty-four hours, coronavirus Covid-19 has now caused the death of 64,632 people in France since the start of the epidemic. The number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 is 24,407, a slight decrease (-113) compared to Wednesday, with however 1,317 new admissions. The number of patients in intensive care or intensive care is also down slightly, with 2,625 people (-27), and 177 new admissions.

In its weekly epidemiological update published Thursday evening, Public Health France calls “for the greatest vigilance due to a possible epidemic outbreak in the coming weeks”, noting a still “high” circulation of the virus.

“In the context of the end of year celebrations, this situation remains very worrying”, insisted the organization. Faced with this risk, the government decided to strengthen from Saturday the curfew over much of the eastern part of the country.