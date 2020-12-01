Coronavirus: France records 365 new deaths in hospital in 24 hours

EPIDEMIC: The decline continues in intensive care, with just over 3,500 patients hospitalised with coronavirus

Fewer than 370 people died in the coronavirus hospital on Tuesday, while the number of people hospitalized in intensive care continues to decline, according to data from Public Health France released Tuesday.

In the past twenty-four hours, 365 patients with Covid-19 have died in hospital, bringing the total since the start of the epidemic to 53,506 dead. The number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease, to 3,594, against 3,739 on Monday. Since yesterday, 234 patients have entered intensive care, against 196 on Sunday.

A little more than 27,000 people hospitalised

The number of people hospitalized with a Covid-19 diagnosis decreased slightly, to 27,611 against 28,229 the day before, after a peak of more than 33,000 patients reached on November 16.

The positivity rate (proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) also continues to decline, to 10.8%, against 10.9% the day before and 13.1% seven days earlier.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that confinement would be replaced on December 15 by a curfew, provided the health situation improved. The objectives to be achieved are a number of new contaminations down to around 5,000 per day, and a number of patients in intensive care, reduced to a range of 2,500 to 3,000 against 4,900 at the peak of the epidemic in early November.