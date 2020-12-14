Coronavirus: 3,063 New Cases in 24 Hours and 210 New Admissions to Intensive Care

PANDEMIC: 3,063 is less than the previous Mondays. But on Mondays, the numbers of new cases are always lower. No reason to forget that France recorded 11,553 on Sunday

Some 3,000 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, down from Mondays in previous weeks, according to figures made public on the eve of the end of the second confinement.

The government.fr site figures at 3,063 the number of new cases of coronavirus contamination recorded on Monday over the last 24 hours. On Mondays, the numbers for new cases are still at much lower levels than on other days of the week, because fewer tests are done on weekends. The day before, 11,533 new cases of coronavirus had been recorded, well above the government target of 5,000 cases per day.

210 started in intensive care

The number of patients in intensive care (the most serious cases) is 2,896, including 210 entered in the last 24 hours (against 89 the day before), according to Public Health France. This indicator, useful for assessing the pressure on hospital services, had fallen below the 3,000 mark last Thursday for the first time since the end of October.

France has 25,449 patients hospitalised for Covid-19. In the past 24 hours, 372 people have died from the disease.

The goal of “at least 5,000 contaminations per day” not reached

Tuesday marks the end of the second confinement, in effect since the 30th October. A curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will replace it. On the 29th October, President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that “our long-term objective is simple: to reduce contamination very strongly, from 40,000 contaminations per day to 5,000”. Excluding the figures published on Monday, France has never fallen below 8,000 new cases per day since this speech.