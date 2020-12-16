Coronavirus: More Than 137,000 Britons Have Started to be Vaccinated

EPIDEMIC: The United Kingdom is the first country in the world to have approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

A week after the launch of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in the UK, over 137,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech, announced the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The vaccine, which the United Kingdom is the first country in the world to authorize, requires two doses, the second 21 days after the first.

Seniors and priority caregivers

In front of MPs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a “good start” for the vaccination campaign, responding to opposition criticism of its handling of the pandemic, which has left nearly 65,000 dead in the country, the report said. higher in Europe with Italy.

“The majority” of these vaccines were administered to people over 80, employees of retirement homes and the public health system, said in a statement the Ministry of Health. “This is just the start and we will gradually expand our immunization program so that eventually everyone can return to normal life,” said Minister Matt Hancock.