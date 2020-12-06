Coronavirus: More than 11,000 New Cases in France in 24 Hours

EPIDEMIC: On the other hand, the number of coronavirus Covid-19 patients hospitalised in intensive care continues to decline

France recorded 11,022 new cases of contamination by the coronavirus in twenty-four hours, well above the target of 5,000 cases set by the government to lift containment measures on December 15th, according to official data released on Sunday.

During the past week, the number of new positive daily tests (virological PCR tests and rapid antigenic tests) has fluctuated between 4,005 and 14,064, the average being 10,500 per day. On Sunday, the positivity rate was 10.7%, unchanged for three days, after several weeks of decline. The rate was around 20% a month ago.

The number of patients in intensive care continues to decline

The number of patients in intensive care continued to decline, to 3,210 against 3,220 the day before, according to data from Public Health France. 101 patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours to these services which take care of patients with the most severe forms of the disease, against 125 on Saturday.

The second criterion established by the executive to end travel restrictions is that the number of patients in intensive care is reduced to a range between 2,500 and 3,000.

“We have objectives (to be reached) for December 15th, for deconfinement. We are a little worried, “infectiologist Karine Lacombe commented on BFM TV on Sunday. “Not so much for the number of people in intensive care: we think that by December 15 we will be below 3,000,” she said.

The goal of less than 5,000 new cases per day “complicated or even impossible”

“On the other hand, the objective of the number of contaminations below 5,000 [per day], it will be complicated or even impossible, since we even see that we have a slight increase which has been confirmed in recent days”.

All patients hospitalized with a diagnosis of coronavirus Covid-19 increased on Sunday, to 26,262 against 26,040 the day before.

The number of hospital deaths caused by Covid-19, however, continued to decline, with 175 deaths recorded on Sunday, against 216 on Saturday and 284 on Friday.

The total number of people who have died since March has risen to 55,155, including 37,996 in hospital and 17,159 in nursing homes and nursing homes.