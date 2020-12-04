Black Friday: Beware of False promotions on the Internet!

Beware of the false promotions on the internet this Black Friday
The “UFC- Que Choisir” site has shown, with supporting examples, that several online giants have false promotions for Black Friday. 

The “UFC- Que Choisir” site has shown, with supporting examples, that several online giants have taken very great liberties with real fake exaggerated promotions. With a known system, that of artificially inflating prices to give the impression that the reduction is gigantic.

This is the case with this example taken “at random” according to the site. It is a robot vacuum cleaner: its reference price from the manufacturer is 649 euros and Amazon offers it at 329 euros. A hell of a reduction … but all the month before Black Friday, the American giant had put it on sale at a price of … 369 euros. Which in the end actually gives a reduction of 40 euros, instead of the 320 euros advertised. 

False Black Friday promotion
False Black Friday promotion © Photo credit: UFC QUe Choose illustration

Other cases are presented in their investigation. Like this oven announced at CDiscount with a reduction of 330 euros, while it is … 60 euros compared to the price offered for this oven, just before Black Friday.

Ditto for this TV at Darty whose reduction is announced at 200 euros when it is 100.

Another example of a false Black Friday promotion
Another example of a false Black Friday promotion – © Photo credit: UFC QUe Choose illustration

UFC – Que Choisir evokes another edifying case, unearthed at Conforama:

“Where does the price of € 359.99 taken as a reference to calculate the reduction come from? Mystery. Conforama does not bother to explain it. One thing is certain, the merchant never applied this price during the month before Black Friday. In November, this vacuum cleaner was sold for a long time at 249.00 € before going down to 229.99 € from November 26th to never budge. The site then contented itself with adding a button Black Friday, and presto, voila. Note that the same model has been sold for 2 weeks at a price of € 199 from a competitor. ”

Conclusion: beware of false promotions. But for that, you also have to spend a lot of time on these sites to raise certain hairs …

