Weather in Nice: Forecast for Thursday 12th November 2020

WEATHER FORECAST: Today in Nice, clouds will not want to give way to the sun. Scattered rains will fall. Temperatures will be 15 ° C in the morning and 16 ° C in the afternoon …

Today, the sun will be hidden behind clouds in Nice, where the weather will be hazy. The morning will take place under a mixed sky, punctuated by light showers. The thermometer will read 15 ° C on average. A south-westerly wind will refresh the atmosphere a little. For the afternoon, scattered rains will fall on the city. Temperatures will display between 15 ° C and 16 ° C. The evening will be marked by scattered rains. Temperatures will be 15 ° C. While you sleep, the night from Thursday to Friday, the sky will be clear.

Tomorrow, clouds in the morning sky obstruct the arrival of the sun in Nice. Scattered rains will fall. Values ​​are expected to be around 14 ° C. A light breeze from the northeast will blow. the weather should improve during the afternoon. The values ​​will range between 15 and 16 ° C. A northeasterly wind will blow lightly in the evening.

The following days promise to be similar. Sunny weather, with temperatures of around 15 ° C, is expected.