Orlando Bloom Sets His Sights on Vintage 1973 Green Porsche Worth $115,000 After Welcoming New Puppy

Orlando Bloom seems to have set his sights on a new car – a vintage 1973 green Porsche worth $115,000 (around £87,000).

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 43, was spotted checking out the retro ride in a local garage in Montecito, Califronia.

Hopping from one Porsche to the other, Orlando was seen braving the rain from his Porsche Cayenne SUV – a 2019 model comes with a cool price tag of nearly $67,000 (£50k) – to get a closer look at the old vehicle and check out its interiors.

Orlando was then seen on the phone, no doubt mulling over whether to snap himself up a new ride or not. The actor was dressed down in a denim shirt and baseball cap, and his impromptu car shopping wouldn’t be the first vintage car Orlando has snapped up. He has previously been spotted driving a teal vintage Ford pickup truck.

Orlando’s garage pit stop comes after he introduced his new puppy to fans on Instagram on Tuesday night.

The Carnival Row star revealed he has fostered a dog following the death of his beloved pooch Mighty in July.

Mighty had gone missing for a week and despite Orlando’s best efforts at searching for his pup – he even enlisted the help of sniffer dogs and a pet detective – he confirmed Mighty had died after his collar was found.

Orlando said he left no stone unturned as he desperately searched for Mighty, as he paid tribute to his pet, saying: ‘He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you.’

Now, Orlando, and his wife Katy Perry, have fostered new puppy Buddy, who seems to be filling the Mighty-shaped hole in the couple’s lives.

‘Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart,’ Orlando wrote alongside a cute snap of Buddy snuggled up to his chest.

Encouraging his fans to foster a pet, Orlando said: ‘If you’ve never fostered or are considering, I’d highly recommend it – it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover.’