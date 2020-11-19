Lille: The Human Rights League Calls for a Demonstration on Saturday Against the Comprehensive Security Bill

HUMAN RIGHTS PROTEST: A rally is scheduled for Saturday 21st November at 11am on the Place de la République in Lille

“A liberticidal bill”. This is how the League of Human Rights (LDH) refers to the comprehensive security bill currently under discussion in the National Assembly. To protest against this proposed law, a demonstration is organized by the association this Saturday, November 21 at 11 am on the Place de la République in Lille. The LDH and other organizations such as journalists’ unions are standing up against various articles of this bill which “seriously undermines fundamental rights and freedoms”.

Article 24 particularly singled out

In addition to the authorization to film demonstrations with drones, the bill also arouses the indignation of the LDH with an article 24 which aims to prevent the filming of the police inaction on pain of a fine of 45,000 euros and a one-year prison sentence. “Such a measure, if adopted, would prevent any citizen control, or even the work of journalists, by promoting the impunity of perpetrators of police violence”, estimates the human rights league which calls for citizen mobilization via a Lille event in “compliance with health standards”, assures the association.