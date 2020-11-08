Covid-19: A Patient Hospitalised in Valenciennes Transferred to Germany

This Sunday 8th November 2020, a patient with Covid-19 was transferred to a hospital in Germany. Others may do the same soon. Explanations.

This is a first in Hauts-de-France. This Sunday 8th November 2020, a patient with Covid-19 hospitalised in Valenciennes (Nord) was transferred to the hospital in Münster, Germany.

Other transfers to come

As a reminder, the German authorities have proposed to the Ministry of Solidarity and Health to dedicate intensive care beds to the reception of French patients.

Faced with the continuous increase in intensive care hospitalizations in Hauts-de-France and the severity of cases handled by medical teams, the regional health agency has responded favourably to this proposal in order to anticipate the risks. saturation of services.

“This first medical evacuation in the region was organized thanks to the mobilization of the SAMU teams from the north and the very close medical coordination between the critical care services of the hospitals of Valenciennes and Münster. Other transfers from Hauts-de-France to Germany could be made in the coming days ”, explains the side of the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

Risks of saturation of intensive care units

The ARS specifies that “this first transfer takes place while the resuscitation and critical care services in the region are not currently totally saturated”.

However, “the tensions on hospital human resources, the continuous increase in the number of Covid patients in intensive care and the projections for the next few days make it necessary to anticipate any future difficulties in the care of patients”.

Transfers are carried out with the agreement of the families of the patients. The privileged interlocutor of families remains the resuscitator of the hospital of origin. “They will be continuously informed of their parent’s situation and will benefit, if necessary, from medical-psychological emergency units and support in terms of transport on-site, accommodation or translation “.