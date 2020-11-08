Covid-19. In the North, the Cases are Increasingly Serious

As the Covid-19 epidemic continues to hit the North hard, authorities are also concerned about increasingly severe cases of the disease. Details.

The epidemic situation of Covid-19 continues to worry in the North as in the whole region of Hauts-de-France. Beyond the number of cases, it is also the severity of the disease that worries the authorities.

45 patients in very serious condition

In Hauts-de-France, the circulation of the virus is “very active and causes major tensions in the intensive care units”, recalls the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

And to recall that the number of Covid patients admitted to intensive care has been steadily increasing since mid-September, with 478 patients in intensive care or intensive care as of November 6, 2020, including 274 in the North.

The number of patients admitted each day also continues to increase, with around 50 new patients admitted each day.

“Medical teams are also seeing an increase in the severity of cases treated in intensive care, with currently 45 patients whose condition is considered very serious”, alarms the ARS.

Disturbing development

The ARS also states that “the forecasts for the evolution of the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in the region remain worrying”.

Taking into account, in particular, the effects of the curfew and the confinement expected in the medium term, they establish a need to take care of more than 600 Covid-19 resuscitating patients in mid-November – beyond the peak reached during the first wave with 511 covid patients on April 5 – to which are also added patients hospitalized in intensive care for pathologies unrelated to Covid.

Under the coordination of the regional health agency, the mobilisation of public and private hospitals and their staff has made it possible to increase the number of intensive care places in the region by more than 60%, thus increasing from 460 beds – excluding a health crisis situation – to 747 beds today, with the objective of having more than 800 beds in the coming days.

The ARS is also working with public and private health establishments to create Covid intensive care units, making it possible to accommodate patients in pre or post-resuscitation in secure conditions