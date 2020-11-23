Covid-19: 501 New Deaths, Drop in the Number of Cases … Update in France

On the eve of Emmanuel Macron new speech, the number of deaths from Covid-19 is on the rise again according to the latest report from the health authorities.

More than 500 new deaths related to the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic in the hospitals in France over the last 24 hours. These are the figures published by Public Health France, this Monday 23rd November 2020, on the eve of Emmanuel Macron speech, who is due to unveil on Tuesday the main lines of lighter confinement.

In their new daily report, and after several days of significant improvement, the health authorities again note a low number of new cases of contamination in 24 hours (+ 4,452).

This figure, below 5,000 positive cases per day, is a first since September but it remains to be taken with caution, due to the closure of laboratories on Sunday.